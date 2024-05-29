Fadzayi Mahere Breaks Down Mudenda’s Removal Of CCC Parly Leaders

Spread the love

1. In terms of what law does the Speaker of Parliament have the power to reverse appointments made by a political party regarding chairs of portfolio committees, especially when he has announced the appointments and the chairs have begun their work?

2. When a charlatan purported to recall MPs, the Honourable Speaker acted on the letter claiming to have no power to inquire into the authenticity or legality of the fraudulent letter. Where does he suddenly get this power now? Does the “power” depend on whether or not he likes the person making the appointments? What law is that?

3. Which provision of the Constitution, Standing Orders or any statute empowers the Speaker to declare a political party’s internal officers “null and void”? Given that only a court of law can declare invalidity, is it not this very announcement that is null and void?

When the House that is meant to make law, breaks law, what hope is there for the rule of law, constitutionalism and sound legal order? Why reduce the august House to a farcical den of contradiction and illegality?

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...