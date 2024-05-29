Mudenda, Tshabangu Deliver Body Blow To CCC Legislators

By A Correspondent| Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has dismissed Citizens Coalition for Change parliamentary leadership as communicated by Jameson Timba in February this year.

Mudenda yesterday shocked the country when he dissolved all parliamentary committee chairpersons, Chief Whips and leader of the opposition positions as announced by Timba leaving the ball in self proclaimed Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu to appoint his people to those key positions.

“On Thursday 15th February, 2024, I made an announcement in the House on the appointment of several Members of the CCC Party to various portfolios in Parliament. The announcement was based on a letter authored by one Mr. Jameson Timba, purporting to be the interim leader of the CCC Party.

“On reflection, I should not have acted upon that letter as facts now thereof before me show that Jameson Timba had no locus standi to represent a party in such a manner,” said Mudenda.

Commenting on the issue, former Mt Pleasant legislator Fadzayi Mahere questioned Mudenda’s power to reverse appointments made by a political party in parliament.

“In terms of what law does the Speaker of Parliament have the power to reverse appointments made by a political party regarding chairs of portfolio committees, especially when he has announced the appointments and the chairs have begun their work?,” said Mahere.

“Which provision of the Constitution, Standing Orders or any statute empowers the Speaker to declare a political party’s internal officers “null and void”? Given that only a court of law can declare invalidity, is it not this very announcement that is null and void?,” added Mahere.

On 15 February 2024, Timba announced the appointment of Hon Clifford Hlatywayo as Leader of the opposition in parliament, Hon Sessel Zvidzai Senate Chief Whip, Lower House Chief Whip & Overall Whip – Hon Nomathemba Ndlovu and Deputy Chief Whip – Hon Doc Shakespeare Hamauswa among other appointments.



Now Tshabangu has to announce a new leadership made up of his loyalists.

