Malema Supporter Killed In SA

Alleged Murder at France Mohlala Secondary School.

2024-05-29

Turfloop, Mankweng – An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member was allegedly murdered at the France Mohlala Secondary School in Tlhatlhaganya village outside Turfloop on May 27th.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The incident occurred while the person was meeting with other EFF members on the school grounds.

Police are investigating the murder, but have not provided any details on suspects or a potential motive.

