Coltart Slams Tshabangu Though Won’t Resign for the Masses

By Dorrothy Moyo | Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – In a sharply worded statement, Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has expressed strong disapproval over the recent appointment of the self imposed Sengezo Tshabangu as the leader of the Opposition in Parliament. Coltart’s remarks highlight significant concerns regarding the democratic processes and the principles of representative democracy.

Coltart made the comments while indicating he won’t resign to honour his supporters who want him away from Emmerson Mnangagwa’s poisoned establishment.

The Mayor’s statement reads:

“I am appalled by the statement made by the Speaker of Parliament yesterday that Mr. Tshabangu has been recognized as the leader of the Opposition in Parliament. In my view, this act is in fact contemptuous of Parliament itself.

At their core, all Parliaments throughout the world are meant to be representative institutions. They have been established to give the public a voice. The whole purpose of elections is to ensure that elected MPs can enunciate the concerns and issues of those who elected them. This is the very essence of representative democracy. It follows that the leader of the Opposition must be a person who clearly represents the interests of citizens who oppose the government of the day and who has been clearly chosen by them, either directly or indirectly, to lead them in Parliament.”

Coltart underscores the foundational role of Parliament as a representative institution, established to amplify the public’s voice. He argues that the recognition of Tshabangu undermines this principle, as it bypasses the electorate’s choice.

The essence of representative democracy, according to Coltart, is that the leader of the Opposition must be someone who genuinely represents the interests of those opposing the current government. This leader should be someone chosen directly or indirectly by the people, ensuring that their concerns and issues are accurately conveyed in Parliament.

Coltart’s criticism raises broader questions about the legitimacy and transparency of political appointments in Zimbabwe. His statement suggests that recognizing Tshabangu as the leader of the Opposition without clear electoral or representative backing is a move that could erode public trust in parliamentary processes.

### Public and Political Response

Coltart’s remarks have already sparked significant discussion among political analysts and the public. There are calls for a review of the Speaker’s decision, with many demanding greater transparency and adherence to democratic norms in parliamentary appointments.

### Conclusion

As the debate continues, the recognition of Sengezo Tshabangu as the leader of the Opposition remains a contentious issue. Mayor David Coltart’s outspoken criticism highlights the need for adherence to democratic principles and the proper representation of the electorate’s will in parliamentary decisions. The political landscape in Zimbabwe is closely watching how this situation will unfold, with potential implications for the country’s democratic integrity.

