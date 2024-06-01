ED’s Spokesman Slams Jacob Zuma for Damaging ANC’s Hopes

Spokesman George Charamba Comments on South African Government Formation**

June 1, 2024 – Harare | By Dorrothy Moyo | In an X platform based statement released on Saturday, Presidential Spokesman George Charamba expressed his views on the evolving political landscape in South Africa, particularly regarding the recent elections and the formation of a new government. Charamba emphasized his preference for the incorporation of Jacob Zuma’s military wing, MK, into the African National Congress (ANC) to prevent what he described as a potential regression to apartheid.

Charamba’s statement comes in the wake of a tightly contested election where the ANC secured the most votes but failed to achieve a clear mandate to govern alone. He elaborated on the critical choices facing the ANC as it seeks coalition partners to form a government.

“ANC’s CRITICAL MOMENT: While it is now clear that ANC has won the vote but lost the mandate to govern alone; and also clear that the MK has lost the vote but won its bid to block the ANC from securing a governing mandate as a sole party, focus now shifts to who the ANC picks for a coalition partner,” Charamba stated.

He outlined three emerging strategies within the ANC regarding coalition formation:

1. **Broad Umbrella Coalition**: A faction within the ANC advocates for a broad coalition that reunites MK and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) under the ANC banner, allowing it to govern as a sole party. This approach, however, would require significant compromises on leadership and policy direction.

2. **ANC/DA Coalition**: Another group, both within and outside the ANC, supports a coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA). This coalition would favor business interests and maintain policy continuity, with a preference for President Cyril Ramaphosa. However, it faces resistance due to concerns over corruption charges against ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile and the potential alienation of the ANC’s base among poor black South Africans.

3. **Tactical Alliances and Internal Renewal**: The third option involves forming tactical alliances with various parties while focusing on internal leadership changes and genuine policy renewal within the ANC. Charamba acknowledged that each of these options presents significant challenges and could further divide the party.

Charamba further criticized former President Jacob Zuma, accusing him of undermining the Liberation Movement by expanding the political influence of white capital. “Jacob Zuma has given or widened white capital political base, at the expense of the Liberation Movement he is part of. Not too sure that’s changing the trajectory of South African history. Backsliding to apartheid is no new trajectory!!!!” Charamba asserted.

The coming days will be crucial as the ANC navigates these complex choices to form a stable government that can address the diverse needs of South Africa’s population while maintaining its political integrity and historical mission.

