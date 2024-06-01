Gwanda Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Murdering Wife

Spread the love

In a significant legal decision, a 30-year-old man from Sibhula Village, under Chief Mathema in Gwanda, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of his wife. The High Court sitting in Bulawayo delivered the verdict today, concluding a case that has gripped the community since last August.

Incident Details.

On the night of August 20, 2023, around 11:00 PM, the accused returned home to find his wife, Happiness Ngwenya, asleep with their two young children. An argument ensued between the couple, escalating to physical violence. The accused assaulted Ngwenya with clenched fists and a knobkerrie, followed by strangling her to death.

The accused initially reported to the police that his wife had complained of chest pains earlier and that he discovered her dead upon his return. This narrative was quickly contradicted by the postmortem report, which revealed that the cause of death was strangulation and mechanical asphyxia.

Key Witness and Arrest.

A crucial turn in the investigation came from the testimony of the couple’s five-year-old child. The child informed the police that she had witnessed her father strangling her mother. This testimony was instrumental in the case. The accused was apprehended on August 31, 2023, in Bulawayo, where he had been hiding at his sister’s house.

Court Proceedings.

During the trial on May 30, 2024, the accused claimed that he acted in self-defense, alleging that Ngwenya had grabbed his testicles during the altercation. However, the court found the child’s testimony credible, indicating that the accused was the aggressor and responsible for his wife’s death.

Verdict and Sentence.

The court convicted the accused of murder and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. This sentence serves as a stern reminder of the legal consequences of domestic violence and the importance of justice for victims.

The community remains in shock, but the verdict has brought a sense of closure to those affected by this tragic event. Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of seeking help and reporting domestic violence to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...