Justice Minister Says Tshabangu Gets All Chamisa’s Money

Breaking News: Tshabangu Faction of CCC to Receive Political Party Funds, Confirms Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi

Harare, Zimbabwe – By A Correspondent | Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has confirmed that the political party funds will be disbursed to the Tshabangu faction of the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC), ending weeks of speculation and delay.

MINISTER ZIYAMBI ZIYAMBI

Confirmation of Funds Disbursement

“There were delays in disbursing the funds because the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, was not available,” Ziyambi explained to The Sunday Mail. “Once the processes have been completed, we will disburse the funds soon. The recipient of the funds was determined in Parliament, and it is the opposition faction with the majority of members in Parliament.”

Parliamentary Decision

The decision to disburse the funds to the Tshabangu faction comes after Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda declared Tshabangu as the leader of the opposition in Parliament. This declaration followed the rescinding of appointments of CCC legislators to various parliamentary committees, which Mudenda attributed to their secondment by Mr. Timba.

Context and Implications

Under the Political Parties (Finance) Act, only the ruling party Zanu-PF and the Citizen Coalition for Change qualify to receive a share of the political party funding. The confirmation that the funds will go to the Tshabangu faction underscores the internal divisions within the CCC and highlights the faction’s parliamentary strength.

The allocation of funds is crucial for the operational capabilities of political parties, impacting their ability to campaign, organize, and engage with constituents. The decision to fund the Tshabangu faction reflects the current power dynamics within the opposition, potentially influencing future political strategies and alliances.

Reactions and Future Outlook

This development is likely to spark further discussion and analysis within Zimbabwe’s political landscape. The disbursement of funds will not only bolster the Tshabangu faction’s resources but also cement its position as the recognized opposition in Parliament. Observers will be closely watching how this faction utilizes the funds and the subsequent reactions from other political players within the CCC and beyond.

As the political scene continues to evolve, the focus will now shift to the implementation of this decision and its effects on the broader opposition strategy against the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of this developing story.

