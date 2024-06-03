Is Ramaphosa Stepping Down?

Spread the love

Alleged Leaked Audio from the ANC NEC Suggests Ramaphosa Might Resign

Recent alleged leaked audio suggests that Cyril Ramaphosa might announce his resignation from both his positions as President of the ANC and as President of South Africa due to pressure from the ANC NEC top five and his funders.

It is claimed that Ramaphosa has set one condition for his resignation: immunity from arrest.

This would protect him from charges related to the Marikana Massacre and the Phala Phala scandal, both of which could potentially lead to his imprisonment. His legal team is reportedly exploring ways to secure this protection.

The leak is believed to have come from one of the NEC members.

Source : Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...