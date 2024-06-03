Tshabangu Vows to Unite Country Amidst Controversy

By A Correspondent

Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-appointed interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has declared that his primary mission is to eliminate the politics of hatred and foster national unity.

Despite being viewed by many as a proxy for the ruling Zanu PF, Tshabangu remains undeterred by the skepticism surrounding his position.

During a weekend address, Tshabangu criticized those he termed “haters” and “naysayers,” who question his legitimacy and intentions.

He asserted, “Let them say whatever they want but we represent the real CCC.

It’s high time we shift focus from politics of hate to politics of development and have unity to lead us.”

Emphasizing his commitment to a new political ethos, Tshabangu highlighted the importance of moving away from divisive rhetoric and working towards a collective vision for Zimbabwe’s progress.

“During my tenure as the leader of opposition in Parliament, I promise to unite Zimbabweans for the good of our country,” he vowed.

Tshabangu’s statements come at a time when the political landscape in Zimbabwe is marked by deep divisions and a history of contentious relations between various factions.

His pledge to prioritize unity and development aims to address these long-standing issues and chart a new course for the nation.

However, the perception of Tshabangu as a Zanu PF proxy complicates his mission.

Critics argue that his appointment and subsequent actions might serve to undermine the CCC from within, thereby benefiting the ruling party.

Despite this, Tshabangu remains steadfast in his belief that his leadership will bring about positive change.

The coming months will be crucial in determining whether Tshabangu can indeed shift the political narrative from one of animosity to one of collaboration and progress.

His ability to rally support and build bridges across the political divide will be instrumental in achieving the unity he envisions for Zimbabwe.

