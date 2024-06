Janet Manyowa Falls Sick

By A Correspondent| Popular gospel musician Janet Manyowa has cancelled the much hyped Wanqoba Concert that was set for Bulawayo this weekend due to illness.

According to her husband Munyaradzi Manyowa, due to Janet’s illness, they had to cancel the Wanqoba Concert.

“We have cancelled all the shows lined up in June, including the Wanqoba Concert after Janet fell sick.

“She is down with a flue bug,” said Manyowa.

