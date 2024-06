Madzibaba veShanduko Drops Bombshell On Wicknell Chivayo

The Chamisa man, Madzibaba veShanduko, Godfrey Katembera drops a mouthful on the 64 page condemned convicted money launderer, Wicknell Chivayo.

Karembera is recorded in a soon to be released interview with the Citizens Voice Network saying Chivayo stole from the country.

He also says if Chamiaa changes to another colour, it won’t take him a day to repaint his house to the new colour-flame. VIDEO

