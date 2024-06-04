Republic Of Endless Rituals….

By Dr Raymond Chamba | I dreamt that the visit of some leader to some country is to consolidate their marine spirit occultic appearance to one Hak Ja Han- the South Korean head of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification. Call it a South Korean marine spiritual battery recharge.

Hak Jan Hak was last here in 2018 and widely discredited by most church groupings. This is an acceleration of the attempted spiritual capture of the nation state. Vanhu ava havasikurara nenyanyaya “dzekunokora tsoka dzenyika”.

Musicians in African folklore are an extension of the language and access to our ancestry and spiritual power. It’s the reason why there was the program to capture their language and influence through the so-called free car proposition.

The most important part of this political-spiritual capture program remains the compromise of the last great lion of ancestral music and power gateway, the indomitable Thomas Mapfumo who used to connect fighters and the population to the last revolutionary thrust-Second Chimurenga. Mapfumo in his wisdom has resisted such sissy-boy overtures.

The East Africa visits (Guruuswa), Nyanga, Chipinge, Binga, Victoria falls galas were a structured attempt at spiritual capture of the essence of Munhumutapa. To our defence, there is massive resistance from the frenetic efforts of these marine spirit led shenanigans. They will all come down, humiliated, discarded and destroyed.

The naked state capture has reached dizzying levels and knows no boundaries. The hypnotic spiritual capture of this nation and region will not succeed as our people are experiencing a great spiritual and political awakening.

These imposters without natural and mass spiritual mandate to rule will not succeed. A cataclysm of resistance shall soon pervade the lands and wreak havoc in the pathways of political pimps, financial shysters, drug pushers and users writ large.

Things have fallen apart and the pretend centre cannot hold. When all anyone has is their Rasputin and drug dealer it shows that noone can countenance BS anymore.

Zinwamhanga naTsambarafuta Hamupabudi Apa Ndinopika Nevaridzi VeNyika Varere Mumakomo. Rwendo Runo Mafarisa. Mavhecherwa…..

DZIMBAHWE 🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼

Dr Raymond Chamba

