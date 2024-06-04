Top Cop Bashes Mate

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Police in Hawange have arrested the Officer In Charge of ZRP Kamativi, for allegedly assaulting a female subordinate.

Stanley Siampongo (48) was arrested and is facing assault charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said Siampongo was arraigned before the Hwange Magistrates. The NPA said:

He allegedly assaulted his 44-year-old female subordinate. On the 21st of February 2024, the complainant was directedto commence charge office duties on the 22nd of February 2024 at 0600 hours. Instead, the complainant reported for duty on the 22nd of February 2024 at 0800 hours.

The complainant together with another colleague was summoned to the accused person’s office. She was asked why she failed to report for duty on time and her explanation did not go well with the accused person.

He allegedly hit her with fists all over the body and she fell to the ground. She ran to the administration block and he followed her and continued to assault her.

A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person.

Siampongo was scheduled to appear in court on 31 May 2024 for judgment. The NPA, however, is yet to give an update on the case.

