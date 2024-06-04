Warriors Go For Glory

THE Zimbabwe senior mens football team, the Warriors, trooped into camp in Johannesburg, South Africa, this Sunday, ahead of their make or break World Cup qualifier against the Crocodiles of Lesotho set for Orlando stadium on Friday.

Under the tutelage of interim coach Jairos Tapera, the Warriors regrouped in Johannesburg ahead of Fridays blockbuster qualifying tie with Lesotho.

Zimbabwe Football Association Competitions Manager, Simbarashe Gochera confirmed everything is in place for the tie against Lesotho after the foreign contingent of players joined South African based players in Johannesburg for camping.

With two points from two stalemates against Rwanda and Nigeria, the Warriors should punch above their weight and defeat Lesotho if they fancy their chances of making it to the worlds football showpiece.

Zimbabwe will get their qualifiers rolling with a clash with the Crocodiles at the giant Orlando stadium before colliding with hosts South Africa four days later in a potentially explosive encounter in Bloemfontein.

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/sport/warriors-regroup-in-johannesburg/

