Hugo Broos Names Warriors Squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been forced to make a change in his squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Broos announced his final 23-man team last week, but due to injury, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has been dropped.

He will be replaced by Given Msimango of Kaizer Chiefs.

The rest of the squad took part in the first training on Monday.

Bafana Bafana will first face Nigeria’s Super Eagles away from home in Uyo on Friday, 7 June 2024.

The match versus Zimbabwe will be played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 11 June.

Bafana Bafana 23-Man squad:

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu)

Defenders:

Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns). Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania), Given Msimango (Kaizer Chiefs).

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch FC), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela, Portugal).

Forwards:

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch FC), Elias Mokwana (Sekhukhune United), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates).

