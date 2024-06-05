Madungwe Finally Rescued From Eviction

By A Correspondent| Popular local fashion store Jan Jam has come to the aid of controversial prophet Talent Madungwe, who was facing eviction over US$800 in rental arrears.

The prophet, known for his bold and often contentious claims, had taken to social media to appeal for assistance, revealing his dire situation to the public.

The revelation sparked a wave of reactions online, culminating in a lifesaving gesture from Jan Jam.

The fashion store, renowned for its trendy apparel and strong community presence, stepped in to partially cover the prophet’s rental arrears. This intervention has prevented Madungwe’s imminent eviction and allowed him to maintain his residence.

In a recent call with DJ Ollah, a popular local radio personality, Prophet Madungwe confirmed the receipt of financial assistance from Jan Jam.

While he did not disclose the exact amount provided by the store, he expressed his gratitude and made a heartfelt appeal for further support from others who might be willing to help him fully settle his debts.

Jan Jam’s decision to assist the prophet has been met with mixed reactions from the public.

While some commended the fashion store for its generosity and community support, others question the decision to aid such a controversial figure.

