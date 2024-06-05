Mnangagwa Promises Booming Results Back Home
5 June 2024
This morning, I addressed the South Korea-African Summit in Seoul.
Zimbabwe is ready to partner with South Korea through open business and joint investments.
Our focus on agriculture, mining, and innovation, combined with Korea’s climate-proofing strategies, sets the stage for a lasting partnership.
The Korea-Africa Co-operation Framework will help us scale up skills and technology transfer, digitalisation, and the growth of knowledge-based economies, anchored by science and innovation.
With bold action, we can build a prosperous future together.
Source : Emmerson Mnangagwa