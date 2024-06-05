Mnangagwa Promises Booming Results Back Home

This morning, I addressed the South Korea-African Summit in Seoul.

Zimbabwe is ready to partner with South Korea through open business and joint investments.

Our focus on agriculture, mining, and innovation, combined with Korea’s climate-proofing strategies, sets the stage for a lasting partnership.

The Korea-Africa Co-operation Framework will help us scale up skills and technology transfer, digitalisation, and the growth of knowledge-based economies, anchored by science and innovation.

With bold action, we can build a prosperous future together.

Zimbabwe #SouthKorea #Partnership

Source : Emmerson Mnangagwa

