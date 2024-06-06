Garananga Upbeat

Belgium-based defender Munashe Garananga believes the Warriors team that was selected for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers has good players in all departments but will need to work on the connection on the field.

The national team is currently camping in Johannesburg, South Africa, preparing for the Group C games against Lesotho and Bafana Bafana.

The Lesotho game will be played at Orlando Stadium on Friday and match against South Africa is scheduled for Tuesday in Bloemfontein.

In his assessment of the squad ahead of the two qualifiers, Garan’anga said: “As a group, I can say we have very good players in all departments.

“But it’s more of a connection (needed), maybe if we can have four or five days of training before the important games.”

Speaking about his first encounter with new interim coach Jairos Tapera, the KV Mechelen defender added:

“I think he is a good coach. He welcomed all of us in training.

“Personally, I feel comfortable around him, and learn from a big coach about him.”

