Warriors Buoyant…

THE Zimbabwe senior men football team, the Warriors are raring to go ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Lesotho at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on Friday.

The Warriors have stepped up preparations for their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho with the team going through its paces under the watchful eye of interim coach Jairos Tapera at Wits University Stadium this Tuesday.



