Desperate Mnangagwa Runs To Putin For Solidarity

Spread the love

Today, I had the distinct honour of arriving in St. Petersburg for the 27th annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This prestigious event offers a platform for international economic dialogue and collaboration.

I was privileged to engage in a productive discussion with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Our conversation focused on strengthening the economic and diplomatic ties between Zimbabwe and Russia, exploring opportunities for mutual growth and cooperation.

Together, we aim to forge a path towards a more prosperous and interconnected future for our nations.

SPIEF2024 #Zimbabwe

Source : Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...