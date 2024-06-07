Go Warriors Go…

Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named his starting eleven for this afternoon’s Group C World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

Zimbabwe resume their qualifying campaign against the Crocodiles at Orlando Stadium.

Donovan Bernard starts in goal, while Andrew Mbeba and Divine Lunga occupy the right and left back positions respectively.

Teenage Hadebe will partner Gerald Takwara in central defence, while captain Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinhomhota and Jordan Zemura will occupy the midfield.

Tawanda Chirewa will lead the attack with Tino Kadewere and Daniel Msendami on the flanks, in a 4-3-3 system.

Warriors starting XI:

Donovan Benard, Andrew Mbeba, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Devine Lunga, Marshal Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Tawanda Chirewa, Jordan Zemura, Daniel Msendami, Tino Kadewere

