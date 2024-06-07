Massive Winter Discounts At WestProp’s Pomona City

Spread the love

Staff Reporter

WESTPROP Holdings is offering huge winter discounts to aspiring home owners at Pomona City to encourage more people to own property.

Customers can save up to US$24 900k on their purchases if they decide to take the offer.

With all the 500 and 600 square metre stands sold out – the offer now covers the 800 and1000 square metre stands for a limited period.

Acting Chief Sales and Marketing officer Ms Shantel Magodo said customers to pay 30 percent and enjoy a US$24 900k discount and payment period of up to six months or 24 percent and enjoy a $10 500 discount and pay the balance over 24 months.

She said once tarring of the estate’s roads is complete – the company will revert to the original prices and conditions of sale.

So far 125 stands remain out of the 600 stands that were on offer under Pomona City phase 1B and C.

The road construction opens the phase to new housing units ensuring that “our customers can now start building their dream homes”.

WestProp Holdings CEO Mr Ken Sharpe made the “discount offer to promote homeownership and acknowledge the massive support by customers”.

“We are putting asphalt roads. It is a first for WestProp and we are reliably informed we are the second development to put asphalt on residential roads,” said Mr Sharpe.

Key infrastructure such as the Pomona US$630k multi-purpose gatehouse is already in place, water storm drains and water reticulation are already in place.

Dubbed a city within a city because of its attributes that bring all urban aspects of live, work, shop and play into one community, Pomona City is set to be a major prototype development that would be copied and replicated by other developers.

World renowned architects were engaged to work on the masterplan and building structures making the development a fusion of cultures and very cosmopolitan.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...