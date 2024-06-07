Ramaphosa Announces Coalition Govt Structure Today

Spread the love

The special sitting of the #ANCNEC meeting has officially concluded. ANC President Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the closing address to inform the public on how the ANC will constitute government. #LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/Ux4PLylVTI — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 6, 2024

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Announcing Coalition Government Structure

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | In a pivotal announcement today, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is unveiling the structure of a new coalition government, following the conclusion of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting last night. This decision is coming in the wake of the 2024 elections, marking a significant shift in South African politics.

During his address, Ramaphosa Las so far expressed condolences to families affected by recent extreme weather events in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, highlighting the NEC’s commitment to addressing these crises. He ialso condemned the ongoing said “violence in Gaza, calling for international intervention to end the atrocities against civilians,” a statement that geared to appease ANC members over their fears of DA members (said to be pro Jewish) entering governennt.

Said Ramaphosa:

“Before I share with you the outcome of our deliberations, allow me to take this opportunity to express the condolences of the NEC to families who have lost loved ones during the recent extreme weather events in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape,” Ramaphosa stated.

He continued, “We remain deeply concerned about the genocide taking place in Gaza, where atrocities against civilians continue to cause great hardship and loss of life. We condemn the recent bombing of a school in a refugee centre and facilities housing displaced people. We call on the international community to act now to end the genocide that is being perpetrated against the Palestinian people.”

ZimEye projects that the Democratic Alliance (DA) party will be included in the new coalition government, signaling a broad-based alliance aimed at addressing the country’s pressing issues.

The inclusion of the DA marks a strategic move to ensure a more inclusive and representative government, reflecting the diverse political landscape of South Africa.

Ramaphosa’s announcement is marking a critical juncture for the ANC and the nation, as the new coalition government aims to address the immediate tasks and challenges facing South Africa. The formation of this coalition is expected to bring fresh perspectives and collaborative efforts to tackle the country’s socio-economic and political challenges.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...