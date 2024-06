Traditional Leader Dies In Traffic Accident

Spread the love

The wreckage of Chief Madamombe born Regis Danha’s car that was hit by a speeding kombi at Madamombe Business Center last week.

Chief Madamombe was with his close friend, Michael Murindi, a Zanu PF functionary and they all died on the spot.

The two were laid to rest last week at their respective homesteads. in Chivi North, ward 2, Cllr Aynos Chigombe told The Midweek Watch.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...