Gospel Musician Robbed At Gunpoint

BREAKING NEWS: GOSPEL STAR ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

Award-winning gospel singer Thinah Zungu experienced a harrowing ordeal when he was robbed at gunpoint in his Durban home during the early hours of Monday.

The assailants made off with furniture, his car, money and gadgets, totalling losses of R1.5 million.

The car was later recovered, reducing the estimated value of the stolen items to around R500 000, the musician reported.

