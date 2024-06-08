Mzembi Advises ED To Copy Ramaphosa

Spread the love

Former Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs Minister Calls for National Unity in Wake of South African Proposal

By A Correspondent | In a Twitter post yesterday, former Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi commended South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s suggestion for a Government of National Unity (GNU) in South Africa, citing parallels with Zimbabwe’s own political history. Mzembi highlighted the critical role of liberation movements in determining the best course for their nations during times of existential threats.

Mzembi drew a comparison between Zimbabwe’s political scenario in 2008 and the current political climate in South Africa. In 2008, after the ruling ZANU-PF party lost its majority status, a GNU was established to resolve the ensuing political dispute. Similarly, the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa, which has seen a steady decline in its majority from 62% to around 40%, is facing a significant challenge in forming a government independently.

“I applaud Cyril Ramaphosa for this proposal,” Mzembi stated, emphasizing the importance of the South African-led initiative. However, he also questioned why similar efforts have not been made to address the contentious elections in Zimbabwe, suggesting a double standard in the approach to regional political crises.

Mzembi urged Zimbabweans to learn from South Africa’s example and strive to resolve their own political issues independently, without relying on external facilitators such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC). He expressed a sentiment of self-reliance, stating, “We are on our own and to ourselves.”

This statement underscores the ongoing political discourse in southern Africa regarding the best approaches to governance and the resolution of electoral disputes. As South Africa contemplates a unity government to address its own political fragmentation, the implications for regional politics and the precedent it sets for other nations in similar situations are significant.

Mzembi’s call for introspection and self-reliance among Zimbabweans adds a critical voice to the conversation, highlighting the need for homegrown solutions to political challenges in the region.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...