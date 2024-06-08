Woman Raped, Robbed In Cemetery

Spread the love

A man from Harare has appeared in court facing charges of rape after allegedly attacking his victim before raping her in a cemetery.

Tarisai Sithole was taken to court this Thursday charged with rape and robbery.

Allegations are that on the day of the alleged offence at around 5 PM, the complainant disembarked from a commuter omnibus at Simon Mazorodze Flyover in Mbare and she was approached by the accused and his colleague who is still at large.

Further allegations are that the co-accused forced the complainant into Pioneer Cemetery where they took her handbag before taking turns to rape her.

The complainant reported the matter at Matapi police in Mbare where the accused allegedly followed and threatened her.

He was then apprehended and formally charged with rape and robbery.

Meanwhile, in another case, a 37-year-old man has been convicted of raping his biological daughter.

The man blamed his actions on alcohol with the magistrate saying there is no justification for his actions.

He is set to be sentenced this Friday.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...