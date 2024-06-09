Ostallos Siziba Leads Citizens’ Mobilisation

Spread the love

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

In Bindura Mashonaland Central with students on an ideological orientation program.

We share our understanding of the national question as defined by the Alternative think tank as the fight for “Accountability and Equity”

Students play and will play a role in the Chamisa journey and governance agenda.

It will be not possible if we don’t prepare and ground ourselves ideologically.

We have to shape the national vision, the governance agenda and the Zimbabwe we want.

Students are a vital cog of that agenda.

Onwards as always in the name of the people.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...