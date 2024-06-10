Chibaya Reaches Out To SADC

07/06/24

Citizens Organizer, Hon Amos Chibaya has said regional body, SADC has a case to answer against Zimbabweans. He said, “As Zimbabwean citizens, we demand answers from SADC as to what has changed to their SADC report. There is no legitimate government in Zimbabwe because of the disputed elections”.

Hon Chibaya was addressing multitudes of supporters of Advocate Nelson Chamisa who braved the cold and attended a Harare cluster meeting yesterday.

He urged Zimbabweans to ask for answers from SADC when the regional bloc comes to the country for a summit set for August.

Hon Chibaya added that ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is a product of a fraudulent election that was discredited by SADC itself hence it defies logic for the same body to endorse him at the upcoming August summit.

Meanwhile, Hon Chibaya urged citizens to rally behind Advocate Nelson Chamisa saying he remains the only genuine President whom they elected in August 2023. He said citizens must remain principled and loyal to the democratic struggle.

