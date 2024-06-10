Malawi Launches Search For Missing Vice President

Spread the love

Malawi- The government has launched a search for the military plane carrying Malawi country’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, which disappeared Monday morning.

The VP was with nine government officials in the plane heading for Mzuzu in the north.

In a statement, President Lazarus Chakwera’s office said:

The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to inform the general public that the Malawi Defense Force Aircraft that left Lilongwe today, Monday 10th June 2024 at 09:17 Hours, carrying the Vice President, the Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, and nine others, failed to make its scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport at 10:02. All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far.

As such, the Commander of the Malawi Defense Force, General Valentino Phiri, has since informed His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the incident, and the President has since cancelled his scheduled departure for the Bahamas and ordered all regional and national agencies to conduct an immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the Aircraft.

The public will be updated of any developments on the situation as facts are established.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...