Plane Carrying Malawi Vice President Missing Since 9 In The Morning

A plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima cannot be traced, with authorities in his office and Party saying they are all looking for him.

Chilima was on his way to Mzuzu, where he was expected to connect to Nkhata Bay for the burial of the late Ralph Kasambala.

According to the Malawi government, all efforts to make contact with the aircraft has failed.

“The office of the President and Cabinet wishes to inform the general public that the Malawi Defence Force Aircraft that left Lilongwr today, Monday 10th June 2024 at 0917 hours carrying vice President the Righy Honorable Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others failed to make it’s scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport at 10:02.

“All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the Aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far,” the government said.

