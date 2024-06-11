Gunmen Storm Salon, Kill 3

Spread the love

BREAKING NEWS: GUNMEN ENTERED A SALON AND KILLED KIDS

.

.

At around 16:00, unknown gunmen entered a barber shop in Gqrwarha Street in Khayelitsha and opened fire at the occupants of the premises.

Two juveniles aged 11 and 12 and an adult aged 30 were killed, while three juveniles aged between 11 and 15 sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended. The motive for the triple murder is yet to be determined.

Limpopo Newspaper

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...