JUST IN: Malawi VP’s Wife Was Not In The Missing Plane

It has since been confirmed that the wife of Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima was not in the missing plane.

According to a statement issued by the government last night, VP Chilima was in the company of nine other officials including Mr. Lukas Kapheni, Mr. Chisomo Chimaneni, Ms. Gloria Mtukule, Ms. Shanil Dzimbiri, Mr. Dan Kanyemba, Mr. Abdul Lapukeni, as well as Colonel Sambalopa, Major Selemani, and Major Aidin.

