Plane Wreckage Found, Malawi VP, 9 Other Dead

By A Correspondent| The search and rescue operation for the missing plane carrying Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine other occupants has ended in tragedy after all of its occupants were found dead.

According to pictures circulating on social media, the plane wreckage was found but with no signs of life for all the 10 people who were in the plane.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is due to address the nation at 12 noon.

