7 Perish In Nyamapanda Horror Crash

Spread the love

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have announced the death of seven in a road traffic accident which occurred at the 120-kilometre peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road on Tuesday.

ZRP said five were also injured in the same accident that occurred at around 4.25 PM.

Paul Nyathi, the ZRP spokesperson of a Toyota Quantum travelling towards Harare, burst a right front tyre before veering off the road and hitting a tree.

Five of the seven victims were identified by their next of kin. They are Michael Mugandani (36), a male adult; Innocent Nyamukondiwa (37), a male adult; Edith Musorowembudzi (36), a female adult; Dumisani Mutsawa (33), a male adult, and Mabhebhe Chingamuka (6), a female juvenile. Said Comm Nyathi:

The remaining two victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin. The injured victims were admitted at Murewa District Hospital whilst the bodies of the victims were taken to Mutoko Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should observe stipulated speed limits and abide by the road rules and regulations to save human lives.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...