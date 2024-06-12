Henrietta Case: Prosecutor Sentenced to 8 Years for Fraud

By Dorrothy Moyo | Harare, Zimbabwe — In a significant crackdown on corruption, Pardon Dziva, a Public Prosecutor stationed at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, has been sentenced to 8 years in prison. Dziva, alongside his co-accused Alex Tombe, appeared at the Harare High Court today for sentencing on fraud charges.

The case, which has drawn widespread attention, began on November 15, 2023, when Dziva demanded USD 20,000 from Wellington Takavarasha to secure a lighter sentence for Henrietta Rushwaya, who had been convicted of smuggling. Takavarasha informed Henrietta Rushwaya’s sister, Helliate Rushwaya, of the demand. Helliate Rushwaya then reported the incident to the Zimbabwe Republic Police Anti-Corruption Unit, who orchestrated a sting operation.

Helliate Rushwaya arranged to meet the accused at the CABS Centre. During this meeting, Tombe, acting on Dziva’s behalf, approached her to collect the money. Helliate Rushwaya refused to hand over the cash and insisted on meeting Dziva directly. The parties then moved to Kebbab Restaurant in Milton Park, where the transaction took place in Helliate Rushwaya’s vehicle. Dziva accepted the trap money, leading to the immediate arrest of both accused.

In court, Dziva received a 10-year sentence, with 2 years suspended for 5 years on the condition of not committing a similar offense. Tombe was sentenced to 8 years, with 2 years suspended under the same conditions.

This sentencing marks a pivotal moment in Zimbabwe’s ongoing battle against corruption within the judicial system, signaling a strong message against malfeasance by public officials.

