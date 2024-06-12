“Hombe yaBaba Haibatwe!” DJ Fantan Song Exposing Wicknell Chivayo

By Showbiz Reporter | Singer and producer, DJ Fantan has released a song that may explain the mood inside ZANU PF against the convicted money launderer, Wicknell Chivayo who has exposed himself in leaked audios for tender-money theft plus speeches contemptuous of his president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The song says in part: “hombe yaBaba haibatwe! -you should never touch the father’s thing, what’s read as an indirect reference to Chivayo’s “I have captured this thing in a dzvii! way,” statement in his first weekend audio.

The track suggests a way ZANU Pf youths are expressing disgust at Chivayo.

The song… graphics by FD Dube

