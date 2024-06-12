Mai Titi In Love Again, Vows It Will Work This Time Around

By A Correspondent| Controversial socialite Mai Titi has paraded a new boyfriend claiming they have been seeing each for the past three years.

Posting on her Facebook page, Mai Titi said the new guy has refused to remain underground, hence her decision to parade him to her over 1 million followers.

“Hanzi naShumba 2 years ndichijirwa musaga handichade ndakuda kubuda musaga manje saka tine page ratichakupay ramuchatevera nhaika muchiona henyu our Journey. November will be 3 years together ende ava havo kwavanoenda hako hapana ndakaisa iri barbed wire chaiyo . Ndandamboti ayiwa garai kuseri but vati asi unezvaurikuvanza saka ayiwa Shumba kuvanhu,” said Mai Titi.

Mai Titi’s last relationship ended in tears for her as her haters had predicted. Despite splashing over US$100 000, the marriage with Tinashe Maphosa did not last longer than a month.

She accused Tinashe Maphosa of conning her.

Other previous relationships ended on a bad note and many have urged her not to fall in love again but she seems adamant and is confident that this time it will finally work out.

Mai Titi is yet to reveal the full details of her plans with the new guy who is of Shumba totem.

