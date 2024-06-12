SCHOOL POISONING: 37-Yr-Old Woman Arrested

Attempted Murder Charges Filed in Suspected School Food Poisoning Incident

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Murombedzi, Zimbabwe – June 12, 2024 | A 37-year-old woman from Zvimba is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly poisoning food meant for children at Matoranhembe Primary School in Murombedzi. The incident, which occurred on June 7, 2024, has left the community in shock and raised serious concerns about safety in schools.

According to a press statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on June 9, 2024, eight pupils at Matoranhembe Primary School fell ill after consuming rice and soup that had been packed in a lunch box. The children started vomiting and complained of severe stomach pains. They were quickly transported to Murombedzi Rural Hospital, where they received treatment for suspected food poisoning.

Police investigations revealed that the food was prepared by the accused woman, who allegedly laced it with poison. She then gave the tainted food to her daughter with instructions to share it with her peers at school. The State is now alleging that this was a deliberate attempt to harm the children.

The accused appeared before the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court and has been remanded in custody until June 20, 2024, when her bail application will be considered.

This disturbing event has prompted the authorities to intensify their efforts in combating crime and corruption, with the police urging parents and guardians to be vigilant about their children’s safety.

Further details are expected to emerge as the police continue their inquiries into this case. The community is left grappling with the aftermath of this alarming incident, and the safety of school environments is under close scrutiny.

