Top Zimbabwe Warriors Supporter Dies

Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association founding president Eddie ‘Mboma’ Nyatanga has died.

The cause of Nyatanga’s death is yet to be revealed.

He was 63.

The Late Eddie ‘Mboma’ Nyatanga

Meanwhile, Premier Soccer League club Yadah FC have mourned Nyatanga.

“Prophet Walter Magaya, Yadah FC executive, technical bench, players and supporters are deeply saddened by the untimely death of the founder of Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association , Eddie ” Mboma” Nyatanga. Nyatanga was 63 years old. He was regarded as the godfather in terms of his unwavering support to the national team and football in general.Nyatanga was the pioneer and firebrand of Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association. His astute ideas helped a long way in transforming the complexion of our football fraternity. Our thoughts are with the Nyatanga family in these difficult times.May his dear soul rest in eternal peace,” said Yadah FC on their Facebook page.

Sports journalist Simba Rushwaya had this to say about Nyatanga’s death;

“Eddie “Mboma” Nyatanga is No more?A larger than life character in its real sense. Go well genuine football supporter. We will never forget our eating nest at your place in Belgravia in the late 1990s when I cut my journalism teeth. You united football waring parties. Always joking.I remember when you strangely invited for lunch one day when I had written critically about Moses Chunga only to find Bambo was also there. My heart pounded thinking I would get my hiding but you had softened Moses Chunga who would turn out to be my buddie because he believed I had written a balanced story that day.Rest in Peace Mboma,” said Rushwaya.

