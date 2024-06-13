Girl(13) Impregnated By Own Uncle
13 June 2024
BREAKING NEWS: 13-YEAR OLD GIRL IMPREGNATED BY HER 52-YEAR OLD UNCLE
.
.
A 13-year-old schoolgirl was tested positive at a local clinic and found to be pregnant. She pointed out that her uncle is the alleged suspect. A case of rape was registered, which led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man. He appeared on the 10 June 2024 in Odendaalsrus Magistrate Court.
The case was postponed until 18 June 2024 for bail a application to be heard.
Limpopo Newspaper