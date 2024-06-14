Chivayo Orders Govt To Appoint Own Uncle High Court Judge, Succeeds

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Despite the scandal of the audio recordings involving convicted fraudster, Wicknell Chivayo, his influence and power over the state remains evident. Last week, Chivayo directed the Minister of Justice, Ziyambi Ziyambi, and the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission, Walter Chikwana, to replace magistrate Clever Tsikwa with his uncle, Naison Chivhayo.

Naison Chivhayo, a relatively unknown figure, was quietly added to the High Court list of new judges after the garrulous nephew had instructed the Justice Minister and the JSC leadership to do so.

Additionally, the JSC secretary’s girlfriend, Faith Mushure, was promoted to a prominent position on the list of judges due for appointment. This development exposes Chivayo’s significant power over various arms of the government. He appears to dictate judicial appointments, command cabinet decisions, control the central intelligence organization (as revealed in audio recordings detailing payments to the Director General of the CIO), and exert power over the Commander in Chief of the Defense Forces, positioning himself as a de facto second head of state.

President Mnangagwa has since decided to appoint 10 High Court judges and one for the Administrative Court on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission following the public interviews of 39 candidates conducted by the Commission last month.

They will be sworn in on Monday next week by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

The 10 new members of the High Court bench are Mrs Faith Mushure, Mr Ngoni Nduna, Mr Regis Demure, Ms Philipa Phillips, Mr Gibson Mandaza, Mr Joel Mambara, Mr Naison Chivhayo, Mrs Vvian Ndlovu, Mr Sijabuliso Siziba and Mr Mpokiseng Dube.

Mr Maxwell Kaitano is now the new Administrative Court Judge.

The JSC secretary, Mr Walter Chikwana confirmed the appointment of the judges saying the swearing in ceremony of the 11 will be held next week.

The development suggests how Chivayo has truly “dzvinya’d” – captured the entire state the same way his clique of friends, Shepherd Bushiri and Uebert Angel have (pictured) as he boasts in his leaked audio messages.

– state media/additional reporting ZimEye

