About Euro 2024…

The Euro 2024 starts on Friday, and 24 teams will compete to be crowned the champions of Europe.

The 2024 edition marks the return of the tournament to its usual four-year cycle after the 2020 edition was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosts Germany will kick off the tournament as they face Scotland at the Munich Football Arena.

Key Dates

The group stage will run until June 26 with the knockout stage beginning on June 29. The final will be played on July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game at Allianz Arena.

June 30 – July 2: Round of 16

July 5-6: Quarter-finals

July 9-10: Semi-finals

July 14: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion Berlin

TV Info

DStv’s SuperSport TV will broadcast all the games live with full build-up and review commentary, as well as match repeats.

Live streaming will be available on DStv Stream app and on Showmax.

Host Cities and Venues

The tournament will be held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

Olympiastadion, Berlin: 74,461

Allianz Arena, Munich: 70,076

Westfalenstadion, Dortmund: 65,849

Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen: 54,740

Waldstadion, Frankfurt: 54,697

MHPArena, Stuttgart: 54,244

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg: 52,245

Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf: 51,031

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne: 49,827

Red Bull Arena, Leipzig: 42,959

Groups

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

