Malema Squares Off With Ramaphosa, Calls Him Sell-Out

South Africa- The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, has condemned the impending African National Congress and Democratic Alliance government, saying that it would not serve the interests of black South Africans.

Malema said this after the re-election of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa following a marathon sitting of the National Assembly Friday night.

Ramaphosa is forming a Government of National Unity with the Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, National Freedom Party, the Patriotic Alliance and Freedom Front Plus.

Malema said the ANC and DA joining forces to ensure Ramaphosa was elected was “a marriage that seeks to undermine the changing of property relations in South Africa”.

“We refuse to sell out. We have never done so when we’re young, and we’re not going to do so today. We don’t have a history of being collaborators.

“We are going to ensure that this parliament is functional. We can reassure you that will not fight with any bouncers. We’re going to be the best and effective opposition that is going to ensure that both you and the DA are held accountable. This is not a government of national unity. This is a grand coalition between the ANC and the white monopoly capital. History will judge you and judge you harshly,” Malema said.Hitting back at critics Ramaphosa said the formation of the new government was not a government of national unity but a “grand coalition between the ANC and DA,” Ramaphosa said, “I wish to state very clearly this is not a grand coalition of two or three parties. It is a government of national unity that we are constituting, and we’ve been here before. We were here in 1994 when we sought to unite our country and effect reconciliation. We are here now, as directed by the votes that our people delivered, to work together to ensure that we address the challenges that they face. And this we shall do, and this is what I am committed to achieving as the President of the Republic of South Africa.”Ramaphosa said the results of the general elections on May 29 were made clear by the electorate, who wanted the leaders of the country to work together.

“They expect the parties for which they voted to find common ground, to overcome their differences, to act and work together for the good of everyone in our country. The stark reality of the results of our past election is that no single party represented in this house achieved an outright majority to work alone, legislatively and also at the executive level. Through their votes, our people expect all parties to work together within the framework of our Constitution and to work as political parties to achieve the objectives of a democratic society based on non-racialism, non-sexism, peace, and justice, to ensure stability and to tackle the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality, and to achieve prosperity for all,” Ramaphosa said.

