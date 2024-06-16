Maud Chifamba Straight Into UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Goldman Sachs, Footsteps

By Lesley K Dube | In a groundbreaking achievement, Zimbabwean prodigy Maud Chifamba has announced her prestigious appointment to the Goldman Sachs TMT Investment Banking team in New York. Along with this career milestone, Chifamba has also been honored with an award worth $75,000 USD.

Chifamba’s remarkable journey has catapulted her into the league of notable figures like British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who also boasts a history with Goldman Sachs. Chifamba’s new role at the prestigious financial institution highlights her extraordinary trajectory from a young academic star in Zimbabwe to a global finance powerhouse.

Reflecting on her achievement, Chifamba remarked, “Joining Goldman Sachs is a dream come true. It’s a testament to the belief that no matter where you come from, with hard work and dedication, you can achieve greatness.”

Chifamba’s academic and career achievements are nothing short of phenomenal:

• Age 10: Chifamba took her Grade Seven examinations and scored six units, a record-breaking accomplishment.

• Age 13: She completed her Advanced Level at Zengeza High School in Chitungwiza, scoring an impressive 12 points.

• Age 14: Enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe, becoming the youngest university student in Africa.

• Age 18: Obtained a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy (BSc Honours).

• Age 20: Achieved a Master of Science (MSc) in Accountancy from the University of Zimbabwe.

• 2012: Listed by Forbes Magazine as one of the 20 Youngest Power Women in Africa, joining ranks with Zimbabweans Danai Gurira and Jacqueline Chimhanzi.

• 2014: Received the Great Young Achievers Award at the Great Women Awards in Dubai and the Panel Choice Award at the Zimbabwe International Women’s Awards.

In addition to her academic prowess, Chifamba has been a prominent figure at the University of Zimbabwe, serving as a brand promoter and the Vice-Chancellor’s ambassador since 2013.

Goldman Sachs, known for its rigorous selection process and high standards, is a fitting stage for Chifamba’s talents. “Maud Chifamba’s inclusion in our team brings a unique perspective and unmatched expertise that aligns with our commitment to innovation and excellence,” stated a Goldman Sachs spokesperson.

Her rise mirrors that of Rishi Sunak, who also carved his path through Goldman Sachs before ascending to the pinnacle of British politics. Like Sunak, Chifamba’s background in finance and her strategic acumen are expected to propel her to even greater heights.

Zimbabweans and admirers worldwide have lauded Chifamba’s latest achievement. “Maud’s journey is an inspiration to all young Africans. She embodies the potential that lies within our continent,” said a University of Zimbabwe representative.

As Maud Chifamba embarks on this new chapter at Goldman Sachs, her story serves as a beacon of hope and a powerful reminder that extraordinary talent and perseverance can break barriers and redefine possibilities.

