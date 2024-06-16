Zanu PF Women’s League Urges Mnangagwa to Extend Presidency

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the astute leader of Zimbabwe’s Zanu PF party, has strategically positioned himself to extend his tenure beyond 2028.

Over the weekend, the Zanu PF Women’s League publicly implored Mnangagwa to continue leading the country, signaling a calculated manoeuvre to consolidate his authority.

Mnangagwa addressed members of the Women’s League in Harare at the weekend.

According to sources within Zanu PF, the Women’s League’s appeal for Mnangagwa to stay in power beyond 2028 is perceived as a deliberate strategy to maintain political stability and continuity.

“The Women’s League is advocating for ED to remain in office beyond 2028,” disclosed a source from Zanu PF on Saturday.

Mnangagwa’s shrewd political tactics and the Women’s League’s endorsement underscore a concerted effort to secure his prolonged leadership, ensuring continuity in governance amidst Zimbabwe’s evolving socio-political landscape.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...