Bloody Weekend as Several People Die in Road Accidents

By A Correspondent| This past weekend has been marked by a series of tragic road accidents across Zimbabwe, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed several incidents, underscoring a somber period for the nation.



Kadoma-Sanyati Road Accident

On June 15, 2024, at approximately 1:30 PM, a fatal road traffic accident occurred at the 80-kilometre peg along the Kadoma-Sanyati Road. According to ZRP reports, a Nissan Caravan kombi carrying 18 passengers struck a nine-year-old child who was riding a bicycle.

The impact caused the kombi to veer off the road and overturn, landing on its left side. Tragically, two people lost their lives, and nine others sustained injuries in the incident. The ZRP is continuing its investigations into the cause of the accident.

Rusape Bus Fire Incident

A catastrophic incident took place on the night of June 16, 2024, near Gandanzara, Rusape, when a bus carrying pilgrims from Bernard Mzeki caught fire. Details about this accident are still emerging, and the ZRP has announced that more information will be released as it becomes available.

Drowning in Epworth

In a heartbreaking event, a two-year-old girl drowned in a well in the Overspill area of Epworth. The incident occurred on June 15, 2024, around 10:00 AM while the child’s mother was cooking inside the house.

The well, approximately six metres deep, proved fatal for the young girl. The community and local authorities are urged to exercise caution around such hazards to prevent future tragedies.

Murder Case in Cowdray Park

In another distressing event, police in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, are seeking information that could lead to the arrest of Oliver Mayibongwe Mpofu, aged 19.

Mpofu is wanted in connection with a murder that took place at Ngozi Mine, Squatter Camp, on June 15, 2024. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating the suspect.

Marondera Road Accident

On the same day, a Toyota Wish vehicle carrying ten passengers veered off the Kudenga-Karimba Road in Marondera and collided with a tree at around 2:00 PM. The crash resulted in two fatalities and left eight others injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation as authorities work to determine the factors leading to this tragic event.

Falcon College Bus Accident

On Sunday afternoon, a bus belonging to the elite Falcon College overturned along the Bulawayo-Esigodini road.

The bus was transporting 56 athletes returning from a rugby match in Harare.

One male student perished in the accident, while several others sustained injuries.

