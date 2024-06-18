BREAKING: Namibia Deports 80 Zimbabweans Today

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Over 80 Zimbabweans are being deported from Namibia within 24 hours, ZimEye can reveal.



The citizens abandoned by the Mnangagwa regime’s embassy in Windhoek, were rounded up in the capital city and accused of being illegals.



”My brother has all the papers, and yet they targeted him and others in an operation that we just don’t understand, “ a source told ZimEye Tuesday.



Some of the deportees have been in detention for 6 months.



“I think we have had success at this point. Hanzi the detainees will be deported to Zimbabwe from tomorrow, latest Wednesday. Thank you for your help 🙏🏾🙏🏾,” wrote one relative speaking with ZimEye.



The Zimbabwean embassy was still to comment over the matter at the time of writing. – Refresh this page for an update.

