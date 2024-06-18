Unonyaudza Kunge Nhengure, Chivhayo Tells Reza

By A Correspondent| Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has appeared in a video scoffing at remarks by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson Michael Reza who said they have invited the ex-convict and his allies Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu for questioning.

In a video circulating on social media, Chivhayo is heard playing Jah Prayzah’s song with the lyrics, “vanonyaudza kunge nhengure, handikendenge mambo, kungonyaudza kunge nhengure, handikendenge mambo.”

Nhengure is regarded as one of the wise birds. If one is described as nhengure, it means she/he is wise.

The sounds of birds like gwenhure were associated with time gauging. As young boys on a chilly rainy summer day, their chirps signified sundown. With no watches for time, we would know that that was the day’s end and we were going to rest from the toiling with cows. Most birds show the coming of dawn.

