Auxillia Mnangagwa Did Not Cash In On National Fabric, Says Rwodzi

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Tourism minister Barbara Rwodzi has cleared First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa of allegations of cashing in on the national fabric when it was still selling for US$9 and US$12 per meter.

The National fabric is now being sold for $4 per meter.

Rwodzi said Auxillia did not cash in on the highly politicized fabric.

“We take exception to false and malicious claims by some media outlets that the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is cashing in on the national fabric. Such claims are not only unfortunate, but appear calculated to soil the good image of our hard working mother of the nation who is our patron,” said Rwodzi.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...